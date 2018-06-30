Entrepreneur Lifestyles

How Exotel's Founder Engrosses into Quality Content When In Rush

Despite being a slow reader, Shivakumar Ganesan indulges in pleasurable reading

Image credit: Picture Courtesy- Entrepreneur India
Magazine Contributor
CEO, Exotel
2 min read

Not a very fast reader, I take about four to six weeks to finish a book. There's no set time for it. Sometimes it's every day, while at other times, it takes a baackseat for a few days, especially when there are various things happening together. 

What Life Is, By Erwin Schrodinger

The missing link between science and philosophy.

If someone is interested in life and spirituality, this book offers the missing link between science and philosophy. It has helped me to understand spirituality, in a very effective manner. Further, the books has taught me to find solace inside me.

I Am Ok-- You're Ok, By Thomas A. Harris  

How To Treat People With Respect 

This book is a great lesson about how to treat everyone with respect and understand their point of view too. People management and building the right team are the biggest challenges for every company. This is a must read for all the founders.

A Secret Search In India, By Paul Brunton

Efforts Are All That Can Be Controlled 

This is my favourite because it has helped me to understand how to distance myself from work and how not to get bogged down by the results (or the lack of it). This is a very important lesson for all the entrepreneurs because efforts are all they can control.

 

 

