What's New

This story appears in the September 2000 issue of Entrepreneur.

Do you love animals? If so, PetPeople Franchise Systems Inc. wants you. The company already has 11 franchises in California and Ohio, and hopes to expand its chain of pet food and supply stores to cities across California and the Midwest. "This is the ideal franchise," says PetPeople founder/president Gregg Morris, "for a pet lover who would enjoy helping others provide the best care for their pets."

Running a successful staffing firm wasn't enough for Bob Funk. The chairman and CEO of Express Personnel Services Inc. recently added cattle ranching to his company's roster. Funk is now offering franchisees Limousin cattle, which are genetically designed without horns, to raise and sell. Already, Express Ranches have attracted nearly 50 franchisees from Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, the United States and several European countries. Though personnel services and cattle ranching may seem worlds apart, Funk points out one major connection: In both businesses, he says, "I'm transferring the knowledge I've gained in business."

