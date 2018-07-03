C3 And HSBC Partner For A Social Impact Accelerator Program

July 3, 2018 3 min read

Social entrepreneurs, here’s an opportunity for your venture to gain a boost. Consult and Coach for a Cause (C3) is partnering with HSBC to expand the C3 Social Impact Accelerator program- a program that supports entrepreneurs solve major social challenges, and invites applicants from UAE, Egypt, Kuwait and Oman.

Out of the applicants, 20 teams would be shortlisted to participate in a week-long program in February 2019 with impact investors and other key experts from the social enterprise industry. To be eligible, enterprises must be operational for at least two years and already generating revenue, and have founders that are committed to their enterprise on a full time basis and fluent in English. Startups must also be contributing to at least one of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, such as issues on poverty, hunger, healthcare, education, gender equality, clean energy and more.

A few of the perks as finalists? Participants would have the opportunity to access workshops on generating revenue, best pitching practices and governance and social impact measurement. Plus, you can also receive one-on-one support from business and social impact experts, as well as introductions to corporate organizations, receive media coverage, and referrals to C3 and its partners networks. It will also feature a board simulation and a pitch competition, and the winner of the program would receive an equity-free cash prize of US$10,000.

Encouraging entrepreneurs to take advantage of the opportunity, Medea Nocentini, co-founder of C3, commented on the program’s distinct model: “It is designed to help entrepreneurs develop the skills they need to deliver their social business goals. It is a unique model that relies on the efforts of multiple experts and provides tailored training to those seeking to make a lasting difference and do business differently. We are so happy to be partnering with HSBC on what we consider is a one-of-a-kind impact accelerator program in the region.”

Working with more than 250 entrepreneurs, 1,000 experts and 10 corporate partners, C3, currently on its sixth year in business, has sought to provide avenues to empower social enterpresis. Previous winners from C3's Social Enterprise Impact Accelerator 2017 include Democrance, an insurance tech company that has raised $800,000 in a recent round, and Roots Bistro, a UAE-based sustainable restaurant. Further, Evolvin Women, a platform providing employment opportunities for women from developing countries, has also secured a spot in Dubai Startup Hub's Market Access program.

For more information, check out its website www.wegrowwithc3.com/social-impact-accelerator-program/, and apply before October 15, 2018.

