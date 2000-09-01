Road Notes

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has launched a program called Wyndham ByRequest (www.wyndham-byrequest.com) for frequent guests. The service lets you create and update guest profiles on a personalized Web page, where you specify your room preference and other hotel-related choices. Expedia.com has added a flight-pricing service that allows travelers to find the flight times they need without having to pay exorbitant prices. The enhancement to the "Build Your Own Trip" option is geared to small and midsized businesses with time-sensitive travel schedules, mobile work forces and limited travel budgets. Hilton HHonors has expanded its rewards program to include several newly acquired brands, including Doubletree, Embassy Suites, Hampton Inn, Hampton Inn & Suites and Homewood Suites by Hilton. The hotel has also expanded the number of rates at which members can earn frequent-guest points. Go to www.hiltonhhonors.com for details.