Fitness Business is Strengthening and Blossoming as One Great Entrepreneurial Opportunity

The healthcare sector is booming with brands popping out in the market every day. In this fierce cut-throat competition, it is very difficult to keep the focus of clients and audience on one brand, thus keeping the focus intact, healthcare brands need to maintain their content marketing team active.

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India has predicted that with increased digital adoption, the Indian healthcare market, which is worth around US$ 100 billion, will likely grow at a CAGR of 23 percent to US$ 280 billion by 2020.

In the ever-evolving lifestyle, fitness has made its way into people’s lives effortlessly, which is giving way to mushroom fitness instructor’s breed in almost every city small or big.

FranchiseIndiaWellnes.com talks to Mukul Nagpaul owner of PMF Training and gets into the market to know how to create a self-brand in a huge industry like fitness.

As a fitness enthusiast and fitness instructor himself, Nagpaul shares:

7 points on how to create a self-brand as a fitness instructor

Get Certified through a recognized Organisation like ACE, ACSM, NSCA etc Keep upgrading your knowledge in Fitness by attending more certificate courses, workshops and Fitness conventions etc It’s very important to Figure out your niche market e.g. being a boot camp expert, Pilates expert etc. as this will make you stand apart from the competition Use social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter etc to promote yourself Social media platforms should be used according to an instructor’s niche market for e.g. Instructors catering to young people should use more of Snapchat as more than 70% of Snapchat users are less than 25 years Promoting yourself on Social Media means to add value to your prospective clients through informative posts Promote your clients' success stories through Before and After pictures with testimonials or Video Testimonials

Fitness is not just limited to sports stars, celebrities but in real life including entrepreneurs and businessmen. Mukul Nagpaul shares how big a role fitness plays in businessmen’s lives:

5 points on Importance of Fitness in a Businessman’s life

First Impression - Entrepreneur’s need to meet so many people and looking fit leaves a big impression. Preventing Health Problems- Exercising increases good cholesterol and decreases unhealthy triglycerides. Regular exercising can help prevent stroke, metabolic syndrome, type 2 diabetes, depression etc. Improves Mood: Even just a brisk 30-minute walk will stimulate the various chemicals in your brain that leave you feeling happy and relaxed. Elevates Energy- Fit Entrepreneurs are more energetic throughout the day without coffee as their tissues get a good amount of oxygen and nutrients making their cardiovascular system stronger. Improves Sleep: Getting good sleep is important to be successful in all that we do. Exercising can help you fall asleep faster and deepen the sleep you do get. This will allow you to wake up early and improve your productivity as an entrepreneur.

