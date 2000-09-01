Business & Pleasure

Doing business in Washington, DC
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

The expected opening of a new convention center in Washington in 2003 might increase the likelihood that one of your upcoming meetings will bring you to the nation's capital. But there's much more in the District of Columbia than meeting space and old federal buildings.

Where to stay: The St. Regis, a luxury hotel only two blocks away from the White House, is the place to impress current and prospective clients. Don't miss a dinner at Timothy Dean Restaurant & Bar.

What to do: Visit the Corcoran Museum of Art, which features an extensive collection of 18th- through 20th-century American art.


Christopher Elliott is a writer in Annapolis, Maryland. Contact him at www.elliott.org.


Contact Sources

  • Corcoran Museum of Art, (202) 639-1700
  • St. Regis Hotel, (202) 638-2626, www.stregis.com

