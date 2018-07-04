4 Things to Know

Bitcoin Creator to Spill Secrets & Jawa Races Back to Indian Roads: 4 Things to Know Today

1. All your questions about the creation of Bitcoin are set to be answered! The mysterious creator of bitcoin is set to write a two part tell-all book according to a website linked to Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonym for the Bitcoin mastermind.

2. India’s much loved Jawa bike is set to make a big comeback! Anand Mahindra, chairman of the Mahindra group which manufactures the bike, has confirmed the launch of the Jawa for this year!

3. Good news for all you Spotify fans! The app has now launched a lite version for Android users. Is this a hint for an early launch in India? Time will tell.

4. We were up until late last night watching the Belgium vs Japan match for the FIFA world cup. While the almost celebrating Asian team lost, there’s one thing to learn for entrepreneurs there – never give up, even until the very last second, just like Belgium didn’t and went on to score the winning goal!

Here's the "news that entrepreneurs can use". Know what's trending in the Indian business world in 60 seconds. 

4 Things to Know Before Taking MSME Loans

#4 Things to Know about Delhi's Odd-Even Scheme

4 Steps in 100 Days of Modi Govt That Revived The Indian Economy