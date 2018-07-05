Flipkart's Fintech Flip & India's First 5G Innovation Lab: 4 Things to Know Today

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.

July 5, 2018 1 min read

1. Controversy continues to follow Facebook, as the social media giant has said it had given special user data access to Indian companies Airtel and Saavn.

2. Looks like Flipkart too can't stay way from the Fintech boom. According to reports, the e-commerce platform has applied for an NBFC (Non Banking Financial Company) licence to focus on consumer lending.

3. 5G is here! Ericsson has laid the foundation for India's 5G revolution with the first 5G Innovaion lab at IIT Delhi. The lab will boost 5G technology and develop new 5G-based apps and business models

4. There is no saving cryptocurrencies in India now. Indian Supreme Court has backed RBI's ban on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's the "news that entrepreneurs can use". Know what's trending in the Indian business world in 60 seconds.