Check Out Reliance Jio's Latest Offering For Indian Entrepreneurs

The JioPhone and JioPhone 2 do well to serve as low-cost tools for entrepreneurs across India, so does the WhatsApp integration
Check Out Reliance Jio's Latest Offering For Indian Entrepreneurs
Image credit: Shutterstock
Reliance Jio, which disrupted the Indian telecom sector with the launch of its Jio Phone and affordable prepaid. postpaid tariff plans; yet again captured eyeballs at its recently concluded Annual General Meeting that saw the advent of the Jio Phone 2 and many others. A notable aspect of these offerings is that these can seemingly serve as ideal tools for entrepreneurs who are newbies or those residing in rural Indian geographies.

For early entrepreneurial adapters

Now, the new Jio Phone is not the only offering by Jio, the company also announced that it would soon integrate its KaiOS with WhatsApp, YouTube, and Facebook. This integration would begin from August 15; and the apps are applicable to all JioPhone users.

These enhancements are useful from an entrepreneurial perspective considering the fact that feature-phone shipments in India are still at a constant rate with the Jio Phone leading the segment; entrepreneurs get to enjoy functionality which could not only help them communicate but stay connected online which is now a requirement of smart entrepreneurship. The best part is that, these features can be enjoyed through a feature-phone rather than having to upgrade to a much expensive smartphone.

Value-for-money becomes the differentiating factor here; with both iterations of the Jio Phones being 4G-LTE compatible along with offering internet; and now essential social apps. Entrepreneurs, with Jio Phones, should essentially be able to download WhatsApp, Facebook, and YouTube; from August 15.

Buy the Jio Phone 2 for INR 501

Also, first-time entrepreneurs as well as their rural counterparts where smartphone penetration is still nascent can avail Jio’s Monsoon offer wherein, from July 21, old feature phones could be exchanged for a brand new JioPhone by paying just INR 501.

As far as the JioPhone 2 is concerned, the upgraded version of the original JioPhone would be available for ordering from August 15 (from Jio website, MyJio app, and Jio Stores). This handset comes with a QWERTY keyboard, dual cameras, 4G VoLTE, and more.

What does JioPhone 2 offer Indian entrepreneurs?

In terms of technical specifications, JioPhone 2 incorporates the below aspects:

  • 2.4-inch display

  • QWERT Keypad giving-off a Blackberry-like feel

  • KaiOS operating platform

  • Dual SIM-card slot

  • 2 MP rear camera, and 0.3 MP front camera

  • 4G VoLTE, 3G, HSPA, 2G, Edge, Wi-Fi  connectivity

  • WhatsApp, Facebook, YouTube apps supported

  • 512MB RAM

  • 4GB internal storage

  • MicroSD card slot for expansion of internal storage up to 128GB

  • 2000mAh battery.

The JioPhone 2 is priced at INR 2999, without exchanges.

“Our purpose is to accelerate the Digital Revolution in India with the extreme affordability of a JioPhone, so that each and every Indian can access the internet and enjoy the Digital Life,” stated Mukesh Ambani during the Reliance Industries AGM.

