Franchising a Business

13 Common Lingo Used In Franchise Industry, Every Entrepreneur Should be Aware of

Why knowing the common franchise terms is necessary
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
13 Common Lingo Used In Franchise Industry, Every Entrepreneur Should be Aware of
Image credit: Shutterstock
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Common Franchise Terms

Franchise:  A license that describes the relationship between the franchisor and franchisee including use of trademarks, fees, support and control. 

Franchisor: A parent company that allows individuals to start a business, using their trademarks, products, and processes, usually for a fee.

Franchisee: A person who purchases the right to operate a business under the franchisor’s name and system.

Franchise Agreement: Legally, written contract between the franchisor and franchisee, informing each party about their role.

 Franchise Fee: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to become a franchisee, usually upon signing the franchise agreement.

Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD): Also known as the Disclosure Statement, it provides information about the franchisor and franchise system to the franchisee.

Start-up Cost: The total amount required to open the franchise, including the franchise fee and other expenses such as real estate, supplies, licenses, working capital, and equipments.

Royalty Fee: Many franchisors ask franchisees to pay fees on a regular basis (weekly, monthly or yearly). It’s a percentage of sales, as sometimes it’s a flat fee.

Term of Agreement: It is the length of time a franchise agreement is valid, usually from 5-20 years. At the end of the term, if a franchise is doing well, franchisors renew the agreement for a new and current percentage market.

In-house Financing: Finance offered by the franchisor to franchisees, helping with expenses, including the initial fee, start-up costs, inventory, and equipments.  

Third-party Financing: A finance offered by another source than the franchisor to a franchisee. Many franchisors expedite the loan process for their franchisees from different source and relation.

Master Franchise: A sub-franchisor for a certain territory. Master franchisees can issue FDDs; sign up new franchisees, providing logistical support to the territory royalty.

Intellectual Property Rights: It serves as franchisor’s secrets of carrying business forward, with various trademarks, branding, manuals, etc which should be legally protected.

This article was originally published in Franchise India by Shahram Warsi.

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Franchising a Business

The Never Changing Principles of Franchising

Franchising a Business

How to Solve Obesity Problems in India via Franchising

Franchising a Business

These 5 Trends Hold the Power to Refine Your Business