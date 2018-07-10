Yoga Business is Swelling Globally Contributing to World Health

July 10, 2018 3 min read

The Journey

Manmohan Singh, Administrator and Reservation Manager, Rishikul Yogshala, says, “We have started our journey from a small yoga hall and now offering our services in various parts of our country (Rishikesh, Kerala, and Dharamshala) and in abroad (Nepal, Vietnam, Thailand).”

He adds, “With our quality teachings and yogic environment, we have successfully gained a name in the industry by earning the highest number of reviews (for any yoga school in India) on TripAdvisor- the biggest travel portal and also winning TripAdvisor’s Certificate of Excellence for last consecutive 3 years. Our online Hatha Yoga and Ashtanga Yoga Charts are one of the most popular yoga info-graphs with more than 80000 views. We have served various high profile clients and are always reached by big health clubs, resorts, and hotels around the world.”

Franchising Parameters

Singh says, “In addition to a strong entrepreneurial zeal, the investor should have passion for wellness and health sector. Not completely, but he should have some knowledge of yoga so that he knows about the product before he should see it to the targeted customers. The investor should be good in choosing the instructors and maintaining the facility clean and yogic as much as possible. Rest, we are available to guide in all the aspects of this business, starting from marketing to conduct all the classes.”

Commercializing Yoga:

Singh says, “We are spreading Yoga throughout the world through our yoga retreats and yoga teacher training programs in yogic places like Rishikesh and Varkala in Kerala. We have targeted tourist attractions like Nepal, Thailand, and Vietnam and now successfully running our programs in these locations and gained thousands of followers.”

He adds, “We keep sending our yoga teachers to popular hotels and resorts in Dubai, Singapore, Russia, Spain etc to spread yoga and our brand. Our strong online presence and collaborations with social media influencers have helped us to popularize and commercialize it efficiently.”

Constants in Business

Singh elaborates the reason behind the constant growth of the business as “At Rishikul Yogshala, we always put emphasis on maintaining the authenticity and discipline of yoga. We not only focus on physical aspects, but we pay attention to the mental and spiritual enhancement and so we equally focus on Yoga philosophy, lifestyle and mantra teachings. We never compromise with the quality and therefore, hire and train the best yoga teachers who are practicing yoga since a younger age. In addition to our regular courses, we keep creating a new type of retreats and workshops meeting all the demands of modern yogis and yoga professionals.”

