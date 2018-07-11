Skills Entrepreneurs Need To Grow Their Business

July 11, 2018 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Entrepreneurship is equal parts exciting as it is challenging. Most entrepreneurs are highly motivated people and understand the importance of investing in themselves, as much as their business. To this extent, they are constantly focusing on upgrading themselves, building new skills and improving their strengths, over the course of their entrepreneurial journey. Business leaders set targets, draw out roadmaps, focus on goals and use their personal and professional skills to achieve success. Whether it is taking time out to self-evaluate, or improving on your weaknesses, investment in one’s skills will definitely pay off in the long run. As an entrepreneur, here are just some of the skills you should equip yourself with, if you are to grow your business.

Jack of all, Master of One

Entrepreneurs are always used to being well-versed in a particular field, which is what gives them the confidence to take that leap to build and grow their next big idea. But there is always an underlying fear of finding oneself in an unknown territory. Resistance to broaden their horizon can be detrimental to one’s personal growth. A good entrepreneur is one who is able to accept that they are not good at everything and be comfortable with it.

It is important to not just embrace success but also acknowledge failure. Accepting a vulnerable state is key for learning through failures. Understanding various functions and areas helps shape a holistic view and in turn aid better management of external factors. It also gives entrepreneurs the opportunity to build an interdisciplinary repertoire and approach towards their business.

Create a Fist not a Fence

As an entrepreneur, it is your responsibility to nurture the right team. Build a team that is able to bring diverse skills and thoughts to the table, and not the ones that can pass through cookie cutters. While it is true, that diverse minds can cause conflicts, it is important to acknowledge and allow it to happen. After all, there will always be growth through conflict.

Get Your Hands Dirty

Among entrepreneurs, it is important to not be afraid to get your hands dirty. Be a good researcher; identify and address the needs of your customers. Getting your hands dirty, also involves breaking down the barriers between you and your users. Apply listening skills to hear them out and understand what is going on in the market. A good way to do this is to undertake research with an open mind. Analyse the market without any biases towards your product, and do not begin with an agenda. As an entrepreneur, you should also be willing to impart knowledge across all levels, and not just be an observer.

There is No Single Right Answer

As entrepreneurs, you definitely enjoy the freedom to make decisions, and this can be used to your advantage. It is important to empower your team by building an entrepreneurial culture within the organisation. It is important to understand that there is no defined route, and there are many ways to solve a problem. Allow your team to break the rules from time to time and become problem solvers themselves. By giving your team the freedom to innovate, you are creating an environment that is conducive for the growth of your business.

There is no doubt that honing your skills enables both personal and organisational growth and success, and as you move along your entrepreneurial journey, it is important not only to be forward looking and plan for the future but also to look back and celebrate victories, big or small.