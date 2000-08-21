Growth Strategies

Manage Your Employees Better

Our Employee Management Expert says the key to managing your people is to treat them like people.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Q: I'm 28 years old and have just started a business where I'll be managing several employees who are in their forties. I know younger managers supervising older workers is a common situation today, but I feel I need some advice on how to make this new intergenerational challenge a success.

A: Because technology is second nature to the new generation of employees, younger managers supervising older workers will be a common occurrence for at least another decade. However, I believe too much is being made about this new trend called "intergenerational management." Managing older employees is no different from managing younger employees-the same skills are required.

When my consulting firm first went to work in Italy, I was a little apprehensive because of things I'd heard about the way business is conducted there. After our Italian consultant spent a few months in the United States polishing his English skills and enhancing his understanding of performance management, he was ready to return home and apply what he'd learned. As we talked over lunch, he said, "Performance management will work very well in Italy." I responded, "I'm sure glad to hear that." He asked, "Do you know why?" "Why?" I said. "Because Italians are people, too."

The point is that people are people no matter where they live, no matter what their job, or no matter how old they are. If a manager understands the science of human behavior and how to apply it, it won't matter how old the manager is or how old the person being managed is. You may say that such an approach is too simplistic, but the fact is that there are laws that govern human behavior and behavioral laws apply to everyone.

To help you with your situation, I would suggest the following:

Spend time with each person getting to know what's important to them at work and at home. Learn the things they like to do and the things they don't like to do. Find out what their goals are and their aspirations in your organization and beyond. Although this may sound time-consuming, it's an investment of your time that will pay great dividends in the future.

Make sure you don't make promises you can't keep. While most people wouldn't do that deliberately, whether deliberate or not, it has the same effect-future promises can't be trusted. Misunderstandings in this area arise because people tend to talk generally about what might happen and how good things are going to be in the future. People often hear things are going to happen that were never intended, and when they don't come about, they're disappointed in the organization and in you. Older employees may test you early in the relationship to see if you can deliver. If you fail the test, your effectiveness as a manager will be dramatically reduced.

Pair yourself with positive consequences. Be on the lookout for small accomplishments you can positively reinforce in some way. It's important that this occurs early in the relationship. By early, I literally mean the first day-not at the end of a week or month.

If you're diligent and vigilant about these three things, I think you'll find the problem of "intergenerational management" isn't really a problem at all, but an opportunity to find more profitable and personally rewarding relationships at work.

Aubrey C. Daniels, Ph.D., founder and CEO of management consulting firm Aubrey Daniels & Associates (ADA), is an internationally recognized author, speaker and expert on management and human performance issues. For more about ADA's seminars and consulting services or to order Aubrey's bookBringing Out the Best in People: How To Apply The Astonishing Power of Positive Reinforcement, visit www.aubreydaniels.com, or contact Laura Lee Glass at (800) 223-6191 or lglass@aubreydaniels.com.

The opinions expressed in this column are those of the author, not of Entrepreneur.com. All answers are intended to be general in nature, without regard to specific geographical areas or circumstances, and should only be relied upon after consulting an appropriate expert, such as an attorney or accountant.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Innovation Now

Yes, Your Company Is Actually Discouraging Innovation

Innovation Now

Don't Ignore These 3 Principles When Your Company Is Growing Fast

Growth Strategies

7 Tips for Making 7 Figures Selling Online Courses