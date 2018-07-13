BPW Emirates And Sobha Group Hold Connected Business Forum In Dubai

July 13, 2018 2 min read

Dubai-based commercial consultancy BPW Emirates, in cooperation with Sobha Group, held the first Connected Business Forum at Sobha Hartland in MBR City, Dubai in July, which saw more than 250 guests attend the event.

The event, which aimed at enhancing the interaction between BPW Emirates members and other business leaders of the region, saw the presence of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalid Al Qasimi, BPW Emirates Chairwoman H.E. Sheikha Dr. Hind Bint Abdul Aziz Al Qasimi, Dr. Amna Khalifa Al Ali, Chairwoman of Ajman Businesswomen Council, members of Dubai Police, and key members of business and diplomatic communities.

Speaking at the event, Sheikha Dr. Hind Bint Abdulaziz Al Qasimi, thanked Sobha Group for their support to the event, which saw an attendance of 250+ guests. “The first Connected Business Forum is an initiative we have launched to drive more networking, synergy and exchange of ideas, which are vital in today’s business sphere, in addition to applauding the efforts of Emirati women in various fields of work."

Held at the Sobha Hartland events center in Sobha Hartland community in MBR City, the event saw Jyotsna Hedge, President of Sobha Group, welcome the guests. She said: “It is such an honor for us to host this innovative forum at Sobha Hartland in the presence of H.E. Sheikha Dr. Hind Bint Abdulaziz Al Qasimi, President of BPW – Emirates, key club members, respected dignitaries from Dubai Police and the business community of the GCC. We look forward to a fruitful and engaging association with the esteemed BPW Emirates Club.”

The forum aimed at strengthening ties between its members and providing a platform for creation and sharing of creative ideas for the benefit of the UAE’s business community. Among the guests who attended the event were Mahra Ahmed Lutfi, the first stem cell doctor in the UAE, and Norah Al Jasmi, Head of the women committee in the UAE Cycling Federation, among others.

