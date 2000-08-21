Marketing

Focusing on Your Target Market

Zero in on your customers with these helpful tips.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Q: I have a small interior design and project management company, and lately business has been quite slow. Can you advise me how to best market my services? I'd like to concentrate more on commercial and industrial design, and project management. Our project scope capability is up to about $2 million. I'd appreciate any help you can give in regards to targeting.

A: To successfully woo and win your targeted accounts, you'll need to construct an ongoing program that includes marketing efforts combined with sales tactics that bring you into one-on-one contact with your best prospects. Begin by creating a profile of your ideal clients. If they're developers, decide where they're located, the approximate size of their firms, and what type of development projects they may be involved in. Then construct your own in-house prospect list. Don't confuse this with a direct-mail list that contains thousands of names. This is a list of several dozen companies you'll use on a daily basis as you follow the typical business-to-business contact sequence-call, mail, call.

Construct your list using business directories, trade association lists, information published on the Internet and trade magazines. To determine the names of the right contacts, decide the titles of the individuals in the targeted organizations who are most capable of making a buying decision. Then contact each company for the name of the person who fits that title.

Before making any calls to your list of prospects, create an interrelated family of tools that includes materials to send to prospects you contact by telephone. Print separate brochures, inserts or sell sheets for your design and property management services so you can customize each mailing to the needs of individual prospects. Develop polished presentation tools to use when your successful phone contacts result in meetings. Tools such as PowerPoint software with a portable computer, projector and screen are great for presenting your proposals and previous work.

As a part of your ongoing program, combine a direct-mail campaign targeting commercial developers with public relations placements in publications they read (not design publications read primarily by your peers). And don't overlook the importance of networking through associations and boards that bring you into direct contact with top prospects and allow you to build relationships over time.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Marketing

3 Marketing Lessons from Bed Bath & Beyond's 'Offline Shopping' Ad

Marketing

How to Write a Winning PR Pitch

Marketing

4 Ways to Spice Up B2B Marketing