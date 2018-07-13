This Educational Institute Empowers Entrepreneurs With Skills

July 13, 2018 2 min read

According to a recent study, only 34 percent of India's 5 million graduates are employable in any industry.

The challenge is to provide vocational training to almost 500 million people by 2022.

Les Roches Global Hospitality Education is a private institution based on the Swiss model of experiential learning, offering undergraduate and graduate degrees in the fields of hospitality, tourism and event management.

Les Roches prepares entrepreneurial and innovative graduates across a global network of campuses in Switzerland, Spain, and China.

In an interaction with FranchiseIndia.com, Dr. Stuart Jauncey, Managing Director, Les Roches Global Hospitality Education shares how the institution is preparing students, future ready.

Role of Academics

Dr. Jauncey says, “With 100 million new travel and tourism jobs by 2028, as predicted by the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), there is a strong demand for hospitality talent. However, the sector is already facing a shortage in many regions, meaning academics and professionals will need to work closely together to address the prevalent skills gap.

Academics need the inputs from industry leaders to adapt and make course content more relevant, while companies need to maintain close relations with schools to secure and retain the best available talent.”

He adds, “India is no exception and experiencing a strong growth in the travel & tourism sector, which leads to further job creation. The sector already accounts for 12 percent of total employment and the local Institutes of Hotel Management are doing their best to keep up with the demand.

At the same time, foreign arrivals have reached a record high of 10 million in 2017, due to India’s global attractiveness as a destination and the effectiveness of different national tourism campaigns.”

Focus on Experiential Learning

Dr. Juancey says, “Indian students make up approximately 10% of the student body currently enrolled in undergraduate and postgraduate programmes at the Les Roches campus in Switzerland where students from India appreciate the focus on entrepreneurship and the Swiss model of experiential learning.”

He adds, “This tested educational approach combines rigorous academic theory with project-based learning and immersion in the practical arts (including gastronomy, service, and guest relations management).”

