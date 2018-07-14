Fortified Food is Trending, Entrepreneurs Can Make Optimal Use of The Opportunity

July 14, 2018 2 min read

Food fortification is a process where micronutrients like vitamins and minerals are added to foods and drinks, increasing the nutritional value of the daily diet. The industry people are trying to improve the nutritional quality of food, which can later get transform to health benefits.

The trend as a key

Franchising industry should consider this trend important, as it can accelerate their business to another level. The rise of health freaks in our country clearly states that the people are more towards healthy ingredients, rather than just taste. They have realized the importance of a good health, benefiting them in times to come. Staying healthy is a trend which has no end.

Huge audience

70% of our population lacks some micronutrients because of our diet. Franchisors can use this fact as an opportunity, targeting the commonly affected people with products, meeting their needs. A fortified food franchise could be the best thing currently.

“Deficiency of micro-nutrients has been a major concern in the current time in our country. The best thing about them is that they can be added to common staples that we take on a daily basis,” says Pawan Kumar Agarwal, CEO, FSSAI. He further adds, “We are trying to mix those ingredients in the daily consumable items like rice, wheat, flour etc so that the proper amount of nutrition reaches to every house at a cost which is genuine and normal.”

Why Fortify?

Our body requires essential nutrients and vitamins in small quantities on daily basis, keeping the body healthy and immune against diseases. “Awareness of vitamin and mineral deficiencies is very low because of which most of the people are unaware of what is missing in our diets. Chronic fatigue, joint pains or low immunity is likely to happen because of this only,” Kumar adds.

