Keeping Track

September 1, 2000 1 min read

You've ordered a car from your Ford, Lincoln or Mercury dealer. Wondering when it will get to your door? These manufacturers are using UPS' new software system that tracks the daily progress of every vehicle from assembly line to the dealer's door, slashing seven to eight days off delivery time and lowering your destination charges. A tracking section on Ford's Web Site will soon be available to buyers as well as dealers. Could FedEx be far behind with Ferraris?





Jill Amadio has reported on the automotive industry for 23 years as an editor and consultant.



