Keeping Track

Don't look for your package in the lost property office.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the September 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

You've ordered a car from your Ford, Lincoln or Mercury dealer. Wondering when it will get to your door? These manufacturers are using UPS' new software system that tracks the daily progress of every vehicle from assembly line to the dealer's door, slashing seven to eight days off delivery time and lowering your destination charges. A tracking section on Ford's Web Site will soon be available to buyers as well as dealers. Could FedEx be far behind with Ferraris?


Jill Amadio has reported on the automotive industry for 23 years as an editor and consultant.


Contact Source

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market