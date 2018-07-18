This Conference Got Together Indian & Spanish Business Leaders For a Better Future

July 18, 2018 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The relations between India and Spain have long been a cordial one – also fostered by PM Narendra Modi’s visit last year where the two countries signed several agreements for prosperity.

The two countries are now steadily moving towards better trade and entrepreneurial relations. This was proved with the commencement of the 10th annual Horasis India meeting.

In sunny Malaga, Spain, over 300 visionaries in business, politics, and academia gathered on 24th and 25th June for the conference with co-hosts the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the Provincial Government of Malaga, and the City of Malaga.

Building Business

Over the two days, the delegates got together for insightful debates, and inspiring discussions between Indian and Spanish business leaders and policymakers who are working towards building stronger business ties between their two nations.

The opening plenary saw the dignitaries discuss about leveraging India’s opportunities as it moves from a domestically focused economy to a globally oriented one.India has the power to become the third largest economy by the next decade, and one of the largest by mid-century.

“Increased protectionist tendencies are imperiling the current global economic upswing, and the world is searching for a new champion of world trade,” said Horasis Chairman Frank-Jurgen Richter. “By continuing its emphasis on manufacturing, and complementing that with encouraging growth in exports, India faces a historic opportunity to become an engine of global economic growth, and the Horasis India Meeting serves as a platform for business leaders to inspire India’s economic future,” he added.

A Brighter Economic Future

According to reports, Spain is India’s 7th largest trade partner and also the 12th largest investor into India. So, it has a role to play in India’s growth in the coming years.

At the Horasis India Meeting over 20 intimate sessions brought to life key issues regarding India’s economic future including everything from envisioning India’s digital economy, addressing the gender gap, and utilizing culture as a vector for economic growth to India’s next leap in foreign direct investments, Indian firms’ global expansion, and delivering on infrastructure.

Indian attendees at the conference included Sanjay Kirloskar, Chairman of Kirloskar Brothers Ltd. and the Vice President of AIMA, India; R Mukundan, Managing Director of Tata Chemicals; Ratul Puri, Chairman of Hindustan Power; Geeti Bhagat, CEO of the Bhagat Group; Rakesh Bharti Mittal, Vice Chairman of Bharti Enterprises; and Dilip Piramal, Chairman of VIP Industries, India.

“Having the opportunity to visit Malaga and speak with the city and provincial leaders, as well as Founders, CEOs and entrepreneurs from across the country, we recognize the great opportunities for Indian businesses to invest and collaborate in Spain,” said Rakesh Bharti Mittal, President of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

The CII, which plays a crucial role in expanding markets for Indian industry across the globe, was a key stakeholder for the gathering’s initiatives and a major production partner of the meeting.

As a means of highlighting Indian innovation on the final day of the meeting, Horasis and KPMG awarded Dilip G. Piramal and Salil Singhal as the 2018 Indian Business Leaders of the Year. The awards are in keeping with the tradition of the Horasis India Meeting to recognize outstanding work by Indian entrepreneurs and business leaders.