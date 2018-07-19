Next Gen

Ajinkya Firodia Feels Blessed to Have Been Formally Invited by His Father to Run The Legacy

Ajinkya's working style is not very different from his father, however, unlike him, Ajinkya likes to do the same thing again and again till he achieves perfection
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Ajinkya Firodia Feels Blessed to Have Been Formally Invited by His Father to Run The Legacy
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Former Feature Writer, Entrepreneur India Magazine
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

AJINKYA FIRODIA l 37 l MANAGING DIRECTOR, KINETIC & MOTOROYALE

After completing his studies, Ajinkya worked with JP Morgan for two years, to get a hang of working in a corporate environment. Later, his father formally invited him to join the family business via email stating that he wishes Ajinkya should be a part of their further extension. “During my college years, many of my friends rode kinetic motor vehicles. I was quite proud of the fact. Having received the mail, I decided to take a plunge into the business,” says the 37-year-old. Post the six-month training, he joined the marketing department. He traveled extensively to strengthen the dealer base and managed to add 150 new dealers to the existing dealer base. Under his purview, products like MV Augusta, Blaze, FSYM Flight etc. were launched. Between 2009 and 2015, he took over the kinetic engineering department, which started building auto components.

“Continuous reinvention has been a challenge because we are a 20-30-yearold company and have to deliver new stuff every season to stay ahead of competitors,” says Ajinkya. His working style is not very different from his father, however, unlike him, Ajinkya likes to do the same thing again and again till he achieves perfection. His father, on the other hand, has been a technical wizard, who kept innovating on a rush. He believes that businesses should be about creating new products, whereas Ajinkya believes creation is essential but not as important as managing your cash flow efficiently. Further, Ajinkya has come up with various collaborations on board, major being the Norton joint venture. “Also, we would definitely want to launch a 300-500cc motorcycle,” says Ajinkya.

Related Books

Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Buy From
Elephants Before Unicorns

Elephants Before Unicorns

Buy From
Stress-Less Leadership

Stress-Less Leadership

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Next Gen

How Insightful of This Young Scion to Carry Forward His Father's Dreams With Pride

Next Gen

How This 32 Year Old Scion is Weaving a New Chapter For Family's Legacy

Next Gen

The Prince of Gold Knows His Way From the 'Way Bottom'