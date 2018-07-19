Ajinkya Firodia Feels Blessed to Have Been Formally Invited by His Father to Run The Legacy

July 19, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

AJINKYA FIRODIA l 37 l MANAGING DIRECTOR, KINETIC & MOTOROYALE

After completing his studies, Ajinkya worked with JP Morgan for two years, to get a hang of working in a corporate environment. Later, his father formally invited him to join the family business via email stating that he wishes Ajinkya should be a part of their further extension. “During my college years, many of my friends rode kinetic motor vehicles. I was quite proud of the fact. Having received the mail, I decided to take a plunge into the business,” says the 37-year-old. Post the six-month training, he joined the marketing department. He traveled extensively to strengthen the dealer base and managed to add 150 new dealers to the existing dealer base. Under his purview, products like MV Augusta, Blaze, FSYM Flight etc. were launched. Between 2009 and 2015, he took over the kinetic engineering department, which started building auto components.

“Continuous reinvention has been a challenge because we are a 20-30-yearold company and have to deliver new stuff every season to stay ahead of competitors,” says Ajinkya. His working style is not very different from his father, however, unlike him, Ajinkya likes to do the same thing again and again till he achieves perfection. His father, on the other hand, has been a technical wizard, who kept innovating on a rush. He believes that businesses should be about creating new products, whereas Ajinkya believes creation is essential but not as important as managing your cash flow efficiently. Further, Ajinkya has come up with various collaborations on board, major being the Norton joint venture. “Also, we would definitely want to launch a 300-500cc motorcycle,” says Ajinkya.