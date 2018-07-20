How This 32 Year Old Scion is Weaving a New Chapter For Family's Legacy

July 20, 2018 2 min read

YOGESH CHAUDHARY l 32 l DIRECTOR, JAIPUR RUGS

Yogesh had no intention to join the family business till his father landed in a major crisis and needed a helping hand. Eventually, his technical knowledge and expertise in international marketing took the company to even greater heights. In fact, Yogesh is the sole mind behind taking the company to over 50 countries within nine to 10 years. An innovator at heart, Yogesh had assembled a computer at his father’s office during his school days. He even took care of the IT issues.

“The office godown was very close to our house. I literally grew up there, it was more of a playhouse for me,” says Yogesh. His entrepreneurial abilities and deep knowledge of the rug business, qualities which were instilled in him as he grew up in a business environment, helped Jaipur Rugs to position itself as the global leader in the sector. Today, the company marks an annual turnover of over Rs 150 crore. Very recently, they have launched a new range of rugs in Paris - Tattavam, designed by Gauri Khan. This collection blurs the barriers between urban luxury and the simplicity of the village life. “Later this year, we are even planning to launch it in India,” says the scion. In the years to come, they will be curating spaces in form of art galleries rather than regular commercial spaces. The end game for Jaipur Rugs has always been to preserve and revive the traditional practice of weaving rugs, without compromising on quality.

