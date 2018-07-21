How Junior Shah is Spearheading Her Father's Business, Alongside Her Own Venture

July 21, 2018 2 min read

AKSHALI SHAH l 28 l SENIOR VP – STRATEGY, SALES & MARKETING, PARAG MILK FOODS

I was in my early 20s when I started developing an interest in my father’s business,” says Akshali. She was enthusiastic to learn about product planning to execution to supply chain process etc. However, Akshali formally joined Parag Milk Foods only after completing her MBA. Today, she is the brain behind its premium product Pride of Cows. And, it wasn’t a cakewalk. “Since I have grown with the brand, the bigger challenge was to adjust within the system,” she says.

Talking about her bold moves, she asserts that the list is huge, beginning with a thought of taking the company towards digitization, creating a mobile app etc. The next move would be Pride of Cows. “I feel proud to have started my career with it, handling it solely,” exclaims Akshali. She also introduced a new packaging for Gowardhan Ghee.

Parag’s recent acquisition of the French food company Danone Foods and Beverages too was guided under the scrutiny of Akshali. The acquisition was a strategic investment to help reduce factory-to-market distance in north India.

Starting as a Management Trainee in Parag, she has very successfully grown in the company to become the senior vice president. “It has been a wonderful experience for me,” she concludes. On FY 2016-2017, Parag Milk Foods’ turnover was Rs 1730 crore.