Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A Is Taking on Blue Apron in an Unprecedented Move for a Fast-Food Chain

The meal-kit business has been heating up recently as grocery chains start selling them and startups begin to burn out in the face of increased competition.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Chick-fil-A Is Taking on Blue Apron in an Unprecedented Move for a Fast-Food Chain
Image credit: Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A's Dijon Chicken meal kit.
Reporter
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

Chick-fil-A is making an unprecedented move to dominate its customers' lives: launching a meal-kit service.

On Monday, the chain announced it would begin selling "Mealtime Kits" at 150 restaurants in the Atlanta area in late August, making it the first fast-food chain to offer a meal-kit service.

Chick-fil-A's Crispy Dijon Chicken.
Image credit: Chick-fil-A


Like more traditional meal kits, such as Blue Apron or Home Chef, the five varieties of kit will include fresh, pre-measured ingredients. However, unlike the typical meal kit, Mealtime Kits can be bought at Chick-fil-A drive-thrus, counters or using the mobile app.

Chick-fil-A is selling five types of meal kits, with rotating availability: Chicken Parmesan, Chicken Enchiladas, Dijon Chicken, Pan Roasted Chicken and Chicken Flatbread. Each kit serves two people, costs $15.89 and is intended to be prepared in 30 minutes or less.

"We designed our offering so our guests don't have to order ahead, subscribe to a service or make an extra stop at the grocery store," Michael Patrick, innovation program lead at Chick-fil-A, said in a statement. "They simply pick up a Mealtime Kit at their convenience -- for example, when they're already at a Chick-fil-A restaurant grabbing a breakfast or lunch, or in the drive-thru on their way home."

Chick-fil-A's Chicken Flatbread.
Image credit: Chick-fil-A


The kits will only be available in the Atlanta area until mid-November, though there is a possibility that Chick-fil-A may roll them out more widely in the future.

Competition in the meal-kit business has been heating up recently, with Costco starting to sell Blue Apron kits in stores and grocery chain Albertsons acquiring Plated.

However, some meal-kit companies have struggled in the face of competition. On Monday, meal-kit company Chef'd shut down operations, following in the footsteps of shuttered startups like Sprig and Din.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A Makes More Per Restaurant Than McDonald's, Starbucks and Subway Combined … and It's Closed on Sundays

Chick-fil-A

5 Things You Need to Know Before Investing in a Chick-fil-A Franchise

Chick-fil-A

25 Interesting Facts You Should Know About Chick-fil-A