How Insightful of This Young Scion to Carry Forward His Father's Dreams With Pride

Abhishek Singh l 32 l Promoter and Director, Manpasand Beverages

Best use cases of legacy businesses or family businesses are those where an individual can cause an impact on the generations to come. For Abhishek, it was his father Dhirendra Singh, who went against the family wishes to start Manpasand in 1997, without any money or mentorship. “I was in 8th or 9th when my father started the business. He used to travel extensively to attend various meetings and our vacations were planned according to those,” Abhishek adds.

Abhishek always knew that someday he would join the business too. “It wasn’t a forced decision. As a child, whenever I was asked what I aspire to become, I would say – I want to do meetings,” he says laughingly.

To his amazement, he didn’t have to make drastic changes in the business when he joined, he says, “Everything about it seemed perfect” and his only focus has been on expansion. He is working towards increasing the distribution channel, for which he has entered in a tie-up with Parle product’s distribution centers. “My vision is to have my products in over 4-5 million outlets,” sighs Singh.

Bracing up for a hotter and drier summer, Abhishek has launched two new variants in the market - jeera drink and seasonal juice with honey. Further, they are planning to foray into IPO.

