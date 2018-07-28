The Executive Selection: Bremont

July 28, 2018 1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Bremont is giving a new take on the ALT1-C, a core model in the brand’s lineup. As the first watch designed by founding brothers, Nick and Giles English, it set off a series that now incorporates polished cases and different dial colors. And now, a modern approach to the timepiece has been launched, inspired by the British Royal Air Force (RAF). Running on the BE-50AE chronometer, it offers a power reserve of 42 hours, encased within a 43 mm satin-brushed Trip-Tick case.

Source: Bremont

Flip the watch over to appreciate the brand’s craftsmanship in showcasing movement. The collection offers two different dial variations- a blue dial (which is a nod to the British RAF), and a silver dial with black sub-dials. For those with an eye for detail, you’ll notice that the Arabic numerals traditionally used on the dial have been replaced by batonstyle indexes for a stylish, subtle touch. For a chronometer that can go from the boardroom to a night out, you won’t go unnoticed with this.

Related: The Executive Selection: Hublot