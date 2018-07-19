Healthcare

How Franchisors Can Manage Mobile Devices In HealthCare Business

Image credit: Franchise India
Smartphones and tablets are altering how healthcare is delivered and received.

Healthcare franchises must comply with certain privacy and security rules to protect and secure health information, even when using mobile devices. As a franchisor, you are the leader within your organization and are responsible for developing and implementing mobile device procedures and policies that will protect the health information patients entrust to you.

Here are five steps a healthcare franchise can take to help manage mobile devices in their healthcare business.

Selective use

Decide how mobile devices will be used in your healthcare franchise. Whether it will be used to access, receive, transmit, or store patients’ health information. Whether it’ll be used as part of your franchise’s internal network or systems, such as an electronic health record system. Understand the risks it poses before you decide to allow the use of mobile devices.

Identify the risks

There are many risks involved when using mobile devices to transmit the confidential information a healthcare business holds. Conduct a risk analysis to identify threats and vulnerabilities. If you are the franchisor, you may conduct the risk analysis yourself. If you own a franchise of a healthcare business, you can ask the franchisor to conduct it.

Device a risk management strategy

Device a good risk management strategy while using mobile devices. This includes privacy and security safeguards. A risk management strategy will help your healthcare franchise to develop and implement mobile device safeguards. It will reduce risks identified in the risk analysis, including an evaluation and regular maintenance of the mobile device safeguards you put in place.

Decide Policies and procedures

Develop, document, and implement your organization’s mobile device policies and procedures to safeguard your franchise’s health information. Some topics to consider when developing mobile device policies and procedures are:

- Mobile device management

-Using your own device

-Restrictions on mobile device use

-Security or configuration settings for mobile devices

Training

People are the root cause of most security incidents. Security awareness and training have become a necessity in today's dynamic security landscape. Conduct mobile device privacy and security awareness and ongoing training for the professionals working in your organization.

This article was originally published on Franchise India by Sneha Santra.

