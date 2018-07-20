Why Incorporating Telemedication Can be Beneficial For Your School Business

July 20, 2018 2 min read

Gone are the days when nurses use to babysit sick children, administering band-aid and aspirin, until parents came to pick them up. School-based telehealth involves the use of telecommunications to deliver a variety of healthcare services to children in schools. Its use can help to improve health quality as well as academic outcomes.

How Does Telemedicine Work?

School-based telemedicine is designed to mimic a regular check-up. School nurses are equipped with tools such as webcam, high-speed Internet connection, encounter management software and a few other pieces of equipment such as remote stethoscopes etc. Thereby, helping in diagnosis, symptom management and much more. The physician, instead of sitting next to child, will assess the child via screen while the nurse performs the clinical examination.

Why Telemedicine

Children spend 5 to 6 days a week at school. Children are getting diagnosed with more and more chronic medical conditions, neurological, mental, and behavioural disorders. The school nurse has always been aware of such conditions but now, with telemedicine and telepsychiatry solutions are available. Using telemedicine to diagnose these conditions can help make students more comfortable, especially if they're nervous about doctors' visits. Students with chronic conditions can also benefit. Access to healthcare is crucial for keeping kids healthy, and telemedicine in schools is a boon for parents, too. This will help your school gain trust of the parents and to garner more admissions, leading to higher profits.

Benefits

Use of telemedicine in schools will not only provide proper diagnosis to children but it will be a less traumatic experience for them. It will save time and children are facilitated with quick treatment as the doctor is just one click away. Parents are also benefiting from it, as it convenient and alleviate the interruption in their work schedule.

Telemedicine will also provide additional support to your staff. Earlier, school nurses were effectively on their own when it came to treating students. With telemedicine, school medical staff can now contact with other healthcare providers for detailed insight. Moreover, these medical professionals can offer diagnostic input and treatment recommendations that can help school healthcare professionals treat students more effectively in the school itself.

This article was originally published on Franchise India by Sneha Santra.