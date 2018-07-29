YouTube NextUp Wants To Nurture The Emerging Creator Community In The Arab World

July 29, 2018 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Are you a creative in the MENA region who breathes video content, and is hustling to get more eyeballs for your productions? YouTube wants to help you (and the entire Arab creator community) with its new YouTube NextUp contest in Dubai. Aiming to find and develop the next generation of the region’s creatives, the contest will help participants learn to create better videos, get more subscribers and take their channel to the next level.

Those interested to enter the challenge must have a channel that counts between 10,000 - 100,000 subscribers, that is monetization-enabled, and must have at least three videos uploaded in the last 90 days. With an objective to recognize twelve emerging creators making creative and exciting videos in the Arab world, the challenge promises an all-expenses paid trip to Dubai later this year to attend the 2018 YouTube NextUp creator camp (a five-day crash course on producing content for the medium), production classes and filming opportunities at a dedicated space, mentorship from experienced creators (including NextUp alumni), three months of support from the YouTube Content Partnerships team, among other support systems.

In its third year currently, Youtube NextUp 2017 is reported as having “left a great impact on its alumni,” as per its website. “More than half of the winners surpassed the 100,000 subscriber mark, while the other half noticed a major increase in total watch time on their channels,” reads the website. Last year’s NextUp took nine creators from four different countries to London for a five-day camp, where they met with the region’s top creators and media professionals, learning production essentials like lighting, audio, storytelling, camera, and editing techniques.

Visit the YouTube NextUp’s official page for more information on how to enter the contest. Hurry, deadline for submissions is August 6!

