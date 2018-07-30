10 Franchise Business Opportunities That Will Yield You Higher Profit in Delhi

July 30, 2018 4 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The franchise market in New Delhi is huge, with many franchisees operating successfully here. Below is the list of 10 best franchise business opportunities you can start in Delhi.

Burger Franchise

The opportunities for burger franchisees are endless. Consumers want to enjoy a tasty meal at an affordable price. This is why so many burger franchisees take off in the F&B market. Many burger franchises make a name for themselves in the fast food industry.

Pizza Franchise

Pizza is rated the top food item that is ordered as a dine-in or takes away food in the food & beverage industry. The pizza market in India stands at Rs 3,500 crore, creating more opportunities for entrepreneurs. It is one of the most profitable segments in QSR format.

Ice-Cream Franchise

Nothing completes a great meal better than an exquisite and delicious Ice cream. There are many types of delicious dessert franchises you can start in the capital, including gourmet and ice cream franchises. This could be your passport to a growing franchise opportunity. The ice-cream industry in India is projected to generate revenue of approximately USD 3.4 billion by 2021.

Shakes & Juices Franchise

The juice & shakes industry is brimming in India. Factors such as growing health consciousness, disposable income, the rise of fruit imports in India and changing consumption patterns, are boosting this market in Delhi. Shakes & Juices franchise promises a glut of opportunities for franchise aspirants who are looking to invest low and earn high returns.

Apparel Franchise

Apparel Franchise in India is the key franchise business opportunity. The fashion industry in India sees the entrance of new brands that soon become popular. The fashion industry adapts quickly to changing trends, making it a highly profitable business opportunity. With the growing per-capita income of people, there is a huge demand for international clothing brands. Thus, Franchisees of international brands will also yield high profits in New Delhi. The Indian retail market is expected to reach the US $1,576 billion by 2026.

Health & Beauty Franchise

People always want to look and feel good. This makes the health & beauty franchisees recession resistant. Health and beauty franchises fall into several categories: hair styling, beauty salon & spa, skin care, dieting, fitness centres etc. The size of India's beauty and wellness market is expected to touch INR 80,370 crore, making it a profitable business opportunity.

Pre-School Franchise

The concept of pre-schooling in India has been developing fast in the current scenario. Parents are willingly spending money to give the children the best possible education right from preschool levels. Therefore, a preschool franchise business in Delhi can turn out to be a wise business decision.

Education & Training Franchise

An education franchise is a major part of the franchise business with tremendous opportunities. There are various kinds of education & training franchisees such as school, learning centre, a training institute, grooming centre, animation school, coaching classes, aviation academy, language centre, etc. The education sector in India is estimated at US$ 91.7 billion and is expected to reach US$ 101.1 billion.

Hospitality Franchise

The hospitality industry in India is growing at a marvelous rate. Booming travel and tourism industry is one of the major factors fuelling the demand in the hotel industry. Thus investing in a hotel franchise can be a lucrative business idea. The hospitality market will grow with 4.0% CAGR by 2021.

Entertainment Franchise

The entertainment and leisure industry offers various franchise business opportunities. There are all kinds of Entertainment franchises - including movie theatres, theme parks, amusement parks, game zone, entertainment centre, etc. Delhites always look forward to spending some leisure time to distress themselves from their hectic schedule. Investing in entertainment franchise will yield high profits in the New Delhi.

This article was originally published on Franchise India by Sneha Santra.