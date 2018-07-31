5 Things to Keep in Mind For Entrepreneurs Who Start Post 35

July 31, 2018 4 min read

Striking when iron is hot, and starting up with a fresh idea in the market when young and vulnerable, both of these actions are similes. But this get-up-and-go attitude mellows down when you want to start a new venture after your 30’s. Being on a full time job where you are your own boss, demands a lot of time and momentum. And when you have a family to look after, the whole task becomes challenging. Despite all the hurdles and uncertain future you can apply your courage, your wits and experiences to make your own footprints in the arcade of business world.

But along with those conquering intentions you can use some ‘loan-to-value’ suggestions that will not only facilitate some profitable fiscal years but also keep you vigorous and thoughtful in terms of professional and intimate lives: