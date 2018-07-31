Gen Next

Annanya co-founded Runaya Refining, one of the few startups in India to focus on innovative manufacturing.
Annaya Agarwal l 26 l C0- Founder, Runaya Metsources LLP & President, SESA Football Academy 

passionate about football and entrepreneurship, Annanya co-founded Runaya Refining, one of the few startups in India to focus on innovative manufacturing. Born and brought up in a business environment, it didn’t stop him from trying and achieving something on his own. An affiliate of Runaya Metsource LLP, Annanya’s baby brand is an innovative-solution start-up, which solves two major issues: firstly, it recovers pure aluminum from waste products. Secondly, it converts residual materials into value-added products which is further used by the steel sector. Recently, the company has bagged a partnership with Bahrain’s Taha International.

“My grandfather often told me not to earn something ‘out of rent’ and instead lay emphasis on innovating something new and refining it further,” remembers Annanya. He never wished to be a part of his father’s Venture, Vedanta Resources, but having gained immense expertise into the resourcing segment (since he grew up in such an environment and further studied it), he wanted to do something similar to that.

On the other hand, Ananya is also instrumental in setting up Sesa Football Academy. He believes that facilitating coaching and training at the grassroots level would help India become a footballing powerhouse.

The football enthusiast credits the sport for teaching him life lessons. “Not letting things overlap and not letting relationships go sour are the two things I have learnt from the sport,” he adds.

(This article was first published in the  July 2018 issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here

 

 

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

