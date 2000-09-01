Dos And Don'ts Of E-Mail Marketing

How to get a strong response from your e-mail campaign

September 1, 2000 2 min read

If you're trying to rise above the e-mail marketing crowd, remember these two words: personalization and customization.

Broadbase Software recently surveyed 50 e-commerce sites, measuring the time between a consumer's purchase and when the site e-mailed the customer with additional marketing offers. The company found that sites took an average of 26 days to contact the customer, and that only 16 percent of e-mails were personalized to the recipient.

However, it's easy enough to increase those percentages and become a savvy e-mail marketer if you post these few reminders near your computer:

Know your customers inside and out. Know their interests, their acceptable level of contact and what they're looking for in terms of contact (a lengthy newsletter vs. a short note, for instance). This will take an extra level of cyber-sensitivity on your part, but it can make a real difference in your bottom line.

Take the phrases "opt-in" and "opt-out" very seriously. In other words, customers should know you'll be e-mailing monthly product announcements or other marketing pitches. They should also be given easy access to a tool that allows them to stop receiving e-mails from you at any time.

Don't rest on your laurels. If you had successful results from an e-mail campaign in February, don't assume the same thing will work in August. Tailor your e-mails to keep up with the times, technology and your competition.

Don't expect a 30-percent click-through rate going in. It may be hard to swallow, but know that, realistically, it might take many hits before you get the kind of results you want.

