Now You Can Get Hired At Any Tech Company with Zero Tech Skills

July 31, 2018 3 min read

It’s not a case of skilled and unskilled labourers but a case of demand and supply because of the surplus. Tech companies are growing rapidly and the explosive growth of this sector could definitely mean more jobs. In today’s competitive job environment, tech skills are a key no matter what industry you work in. So one should always start by identifying which business skills they need to learn most to open up to more career options.

There is, however, good news for people who possess less technical skills. According to a new report by Glassdoor, the job-search engine and review site, tech companies aren’t solely hiring for tech roles. They are hiring non-tech workers as well. So, listen up, millennials, in today’s job market, you no longer have to be a tech worker to work in tech companies.

The Rise of Non-Technical Roles

The report highlighted the top non-tech jobs tech companies are hiring for right now. Of all the open positions at tech companies on Glassdoor, just over half are tech roles (57 percent or almost 71,000 open jobs). The remaining 43 percent are non-tech roles or almost 53,000 open jobs. As today’s tech giants have matured into large employers, their hiring base has diversified as well. Long gone are the days when all tech hiring was exclusively for software engineer and data scientist roles.

Talking about the non-tech jobs at tech companies, the account executive is the most common non-tech role that tech companies employee, accounting for 1,713 roles, or 3 percent of all non-tech jobs for tech employers. Project manager job openings make up 2 percent of open non-tech roles being hired by tech employers. The rest of the top 10 include sales, marketing and management positions.

Tech Versus Non-Tech Roles

The report further shared the percentage of hiring for tech versus non-tech roles. Overall, Intel, Microsoft and Walmart eCommerce were hiring the highest percent of tech roles compared to non-tech roles, with 78 percent of their open roles being tech roles. Another tech company hiring predominantly tech workers was Amazon, with 72 percent of the roles of Glassdoor being categorized as tech roles. Despite having a large network of warehouse and logistics operations, tech giant Amazon is still mostly a tech employer.

On the contrary, only 28 percent of Workday Inc’s open roles were tech-related, with 72 percent being for more traditional non-tech jobs. The majority of job postings at IBM, Salesforce, and Verizon were also for non-tech roles. Among Salesforce’s open roles, 41 percent were tech roles while 59 percent were non-tech roles. Similarly, Verizon had about 45 percent tech roles and IBM had 46 percent tech roles open out of their total openings. Uber’s job postings were split down the middle, with 50 percent of the roles being tech positions. These data show that not all tech companies are hiring primarily tech positions today.