What To Do When You're Stressed

Stressed out? Most entrepreneurs are. Here are a few tips to handle your stress in a productive way.

August 23, 2000 1 min read

The list of stress's effects is long and disconcerting. Stress can cause migraines, insomnia, a short temper, ulcers, high blood pressure, lethargy, loss of or increase in appetite, a weakened immune system and depression-making it critical for you to find ways to de-stress.

So how can you stress less? Exercise helps, but you need to relax your mind, too. Try these techniques:

Listen to relaxing music and/or stress-management tapes.

Soak in a hot tub with lavender oil or sea salts, or simply take a long, hot shower.

Turn off your phone and have a "spa day" or a day on the links.

Take a stress-management class.

Get a massage.

The key to de-stressing-and to any wellness program-is to take it slow, or you won't stick to it. Start with five or 10 minutes each day, and work your way toward more and more self-focused time. This is an evolutionary process. You can't do all these things at once-don't do that to yourself. Just slip into it, and it'll become a habit.