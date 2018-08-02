August 2, 2018 4 min read

As a child, you tend to be a lot more creative than when you grow up. This is because when you are young, there is minimal outside influence and you tend to revel in imaginary play and ask outlandish questions. But as you grow up, you start to stifle to the impulses of the outside world- the education you are given and people with whom you are made to interact.

Without even knowing that this is happening, you tend to resign yourself to the world of non-creatives. What you must, however, know is that creativity is one of the most-sought-after traits in leaders today. In fact, creativity is considered to be the essential component of success in any field of work. You must, therefore, realize that it’s time to reclaim your creative confidence. This is because while the creativity can’t be taught, it can be rediscovered.

Unleashing the Creative Confidence

According to Tom Kelly, Creative Confidence: Unleashing the Creative Potential within Us All, “But to act, most of us must first overcome the fears that have blocked our creativity in the past.”

There could be one or more fears holding you back. It could be the fear of the unknown, fear of being judged, fear of losing balance or fear of taking that first step. You might argue that it’s not easy to overcome your fears, especially the ones that are deep-rooted. But this is not something that is impossible to achieve. Those who are willing to improve themselves and gain success in their lives are the ones who are able to reclaim their creativity and make it big.

Creative confidence is not something you attain within a day; it takes months and years of practice to become comfortable with things that are becoming the hindrance in your way.

When Mr. Paresh Kumar Saha, Founder of Medera Healthcare Enterprises, set out on his entrepreneurial journey of starting a venture in the field of healthcare in his late 40’s; he had no prior experience in the industry and didn’t even possess any technical know-how. It was, however, his vision and confidence that helped him gather the courage to move on the unknown path and make it so big that his company recently got 1st rank in the category of emerging MSME in the competition organized by Ne8X.

Creative confidence is not just a talent you’re born with. There is a whole process involved in finding insights and getting creative breakthroughs.

Tom Kelly, further, states “Creative confidence is about believing in your ability to create change in the world around you”.

There will be several times when you’ll be made to deal with unexpected findings, a lot of uncertainty and even irrational people.

Kulwinder Kaur was always passionate about teaching kids and wanted to open a school for social good in her area in Thane. Her journey was not meant to be easy. She broke challenges down into small steps, thereby, building confidence by succeeding in one after another. Finally, she gave a meaning to her passion and dream at the age of 57 by opening a pre-primary and primary School ‘Rising Angels’ for the residents of her city.

Some Final Words:

As György Konrád once said, “Courage is only the accumulation of small steps.” Thus, it won't help you to wait at the starting line. Rather, you must let go of your fears and everything else that is holding you back. And, you should begin practicing creative confidence today. It is because we all have creative potential within us- each one of us! Those who learn to free themselves, let themselves loose are the ones who succeed in “unleashing” their creative potential. The onus is, therefore, on us and not any external factor.