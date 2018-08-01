Why Women Choose Franchise Business as The Preferred Route After a Sabbatical

August 1, 2018 3 min read

Women have never had better options for being successful professionals, despite having chosen to take a break from work. This could be because of personal commitments and more so if they chose to start a family. So, the time has come, when one does not need to feel guilty of having lost the opportunity to grow at a personal level, and not challenge the intellect you have acquired over a period of time, just because you have a house to run and babies to raise.

Franchise business is becoming a popular post-sabbatical career growth option for many women. Here are the reasons why.

Organised and Predictable deliverables

Due to the nature of its work, a franchise business does not need to throw you off board, without a warning. The business model is predefined and so the outcomes are obvious as well. Once you have the infrastructure in place, everything works on its own. What you would need to do is oversee your master franchisee and keep in close touch with your stakeholders. Also, as time goes by, you might only need to concentrate on their training and enhancement of your staff and product or service you are franchising.

Financial Stability

Another huge advantage for women is the financial stability that comes with a franchise business. After an initial predictable investment, you know the kind of returns to come from the business and can be secure about getting a stipulated amount of money at the end of the month. Once your franchisee mechanism is in place and runs smoothly, even the margins and profit share coming from the various franchisees also becomes a steady part of your monthly returns. These include the franchise percentage that the fellow stakeholders have to pay you to use your brand.

Flexible Working Hours

Nothing works better for a woman who runs a house, to have the choice to work a flexible working day where she can juggle multiple responsibilities and yet feel a sense of well being and enjoy professional growth. Franchise business options provide the right kind of balanced working environment that is self-created and flexible working hours. A woman who is wishing to come back to work after a maternity leave and yet needs to take care of other personal commitments, can choose her own working hours under a franchise model of business. This would definitely depend on the kind of product or service you choose to franchise, but time flexibility comes naturally with the model of franchising.

Stable Growth

If you are wishing to step out of the house to do something more with your time and self, franchise business also offers great opportunity to self paced growth and personal satisfaction. Here, you are not competing to meet deadlines or racing against a timeline. You can decide your own pace of growth and profits and grow at a speed which complements your personal time commitments, helping you maintain a perfect balance between meeting personal and professional needs.

