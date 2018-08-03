Technology

Picture Perfect: Sony RX100 VI

Image credit: Sony.
Sony has expanded its popular Cyber-shot RX100 series with the RX100 VI, the first to include a high magnification zoom lens. It has an impressive ZEISS Vario-Sonnar T* 24- 200mmi F2.8-F4.5 lens, and a one-inch stacked 20.1 MP Exmor RS CMOS image sensor with DRAM chip, as well as an upgraded BIONZ X image processor.

Additionally, the RX100 VI features an efficient Fast Hybrid AF system with 315-point phase-detection AF points on the sensor. It can also shoot at up to 24 fps at full resolution with continuous AF/AE tracking. The pocket-sized camera is packed with a variety of video capabilities that include Fast Hybrid AF, 4K HDR compatibility, 120p Full HD mode, Picture Profile, proxy recording and more.

The Sony RX100 VI. Image credit: Sony.

The RX100 VI is also able to record super slow-motion video at either 240 fps, 480 fps, or 960 fps. The RX100 VI boasts impressive technical specs but it’s also easy to use. It has a touch shutter that can be activated by tapping the back-LCD screen, a zoom lever with customizable zoom speeds and an LCD that can be rotated 180 degrees upward or 90 degrees downward for a variety of shooting angles.

There is also a Monitor Auto Off function that boosts max number of still images by up to 30%. The camera is also Wi-Fi, NFC, and Bluetooth compatible which makes sharing your photos easy.

Related: The Compact Sony RX0 Can Reach Places That Conventional Cameras Simply Cannot

