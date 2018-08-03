Franchises

How Refranchising Can Benefit All Key Players

Offering a win-win Situation
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How Refranchising Can Benefit All Key Players
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Franchising has provided a big opportunity to major conglomerates doing business since decades and further booming. But with changing times, many new players are entering the industry, creating opportunities and expanding their business. Allowing everyone to focus on what they do best, franchising is now regarded as the best model for showcasing your business skill.

Re-franchising is a process when a brand starts franchising its own company-owned units for boosting income. It has proved to be a success mantra for many companies, while others explain it as not their cup of tea. A franchisor may have many franchisees for his brand and he may prefer to operate many outlets by himself and not via franchisees. But when the franchisor decides to sell all or several of the company-owned units, it is re-franchising.  

Working condition

Franchisors opt for re-franchising when there is trouble in efficiently operating the network of company-owned stores. Many franchisors believe that it also increases their profit margin, providing them with growth. But it’s necessary for the franchisors to have the knowledge about the brand and their initial strategy, for taking the franchise to the next level. Re-franchising requires proper strategy and skills from the franchisors, helping in liquidity.

Benefits

Both the franchisors and the franchisees experience benefits from re-franchising. Faster system growth, improvement in the financial metrics, and retaining the value of employees by offering them with more chances to succeed are few benefits which the franchisors gain.

On the other hand, franchisees can improve their unit level profits, followed by growth in franchisee’s core brand by entering re-franchising. General Managers (GM) and other staffs career are also enhanced by this procedure. Therefore, re-franchising can be one big step towards achieving your goal, in a faster and skillful manner.

Franchisees are granted the opportunity to grow their portfolios large enough to be able to streamline operations, leading to greater efficiencies, sophistication, and success.

This article was originally published on Franchise India by Shahram Warsi.

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Franchises

Want to Run a Hot New Brand? Here Are the 9 Youngest Franchises on the Franchise 500

Franchises

Love Cars? Auto Shops Are Open, and Here Are 5 Franchises You Can Buy

Franchises

300 Franchises to Open With Nearly Any Budget in 2020