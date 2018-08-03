This Shepreneur's Brand Offers New-age, Natural & Grain Free Dog Food

August 3, 2018 2 min read

According to a recently published report by TechSci Research, “India Pet Food Market Forecast and Opportunities, 2019”, the pet food market in India is projected to cross USD 270 million by 2019.

Major factors driving the demand for pet food in the country include a rising number of nuclear families particularly in urban areas; increasing pet ownership and rising per capita disposable income.

In India, pet food predominantly includes packaged, ready-to-eat food products that are manufactured to provide complete nutrition to pets.

Despite the rise in demand for the pet food industry, Jyoti Chhetri, Founder, Wag & Love shares with Franchise India, that there are many hurdles which crop up. It’s necessary to go deep into the challenges to find a proper solution, attaining your success as a brand.

Inorbit Pink Power 2018 identified Jyoti Chhetri, the founder of Wag & Love as one of the 10 promising women entrepreneurs and awarded her the winners trophy along with 9 others.

Inspired by dogs and their love for us, the brand is dedicated to offering a new-age, natural & grain free dog food, Jyoti founded “Wag & Love”.

Mentioned below are few of the challenges, which Jyoti faced:

Lack of Awareness:

(1) Lack of awareness amongst pet parents about canine nutrition and the importance of feeding their furry babies a wholesome, natural & well-balanced food that is biologically appropriate for them.

(2) Lack of awareness on the need for balanced food for dogs among pet practitioners, particularly in tier 2 and tier 3 cities

(3) Taboos on rising pets, restrictions in residential societies limit the growth of the pet dog population, thereby the pet food

(4) Lack of recognized, reliable pet food grading authorities in India.

Diets and Supplements:

(1) Breaking traditional myths and perceptions about feeding dogs based on our personal feeding habits, e.g.

(A) Home food is the best food for pets.

(B) Feeding a vegetarian diet to the dogs because of our beliefs.

(2) Consistent and reliable sourcing of high-quality ingredients for pet food in India is a major challenge.

(3) Competing with multi-national giants offering products through heavy marketing budgets and incentives and monopolization in the economy and premium range making it a high entry barrier.

(4) Disorganized supply chain network and infrastructure for retail of pet products in India.

