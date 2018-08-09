Franchising a Business

3 Key Factors Affecting the Changing Franchising Trends

keep changing, but it is important to pay attention to them to make most of it
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
3 Key Factors Affecting the Changing Franchising Trends
Image credit: Shutterstock

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

It is a well-known fact that franchising is the best option for the expansion of a brand. Why? Because of its most positive aspects:

  • A fixed set of rules and principles which reduces the risk of trial and error for a first-time franchisee.
  • A low chance of failure because of the already pre-tried and tested strategies.

However, what should not be forgotten is no matter how much of a tried and tested recipe it is, without diligence nothing can be achieved. Like every other business, there are many factors that alter and revamp the franchising trends. Read on to know more about them…

Industry Growth:                               

With time the industry has grown by leaps and bounds. But with growth comes new players, and with new players come new ideas. Therefore, it can be stated that industry’s growth plays a pivotal role in the changing trends of the franchise world.

Changing Concepts:

In 2018 the millennials are more interested in having their own business as compared to a desk job of 9 to 5. They like to be their own boss where they can lead a team of their own, equipped with all the modern technologies, and are well armed in leading a business ahead. And what better than taking up an already successful business and making it their own?

Faster Expansion:

As compared to the classic method of expansion, franchising has proven to be the most effective and fastest way of expanding a business. There are many reasons why it is so…

Firstly, in a franchisee model, the franchisee themselves are the boss of their respective units where they need to follow the set rules and regulations set by the mother company.

Secondly, many first-timers or safe players will opt for this model because of its tested methods and also for the guidance and support they will be receiving from the Franchisor.

The article was originally published on Franchise India by Smita Nag.

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Franchising a Business

The Never Changing Principles of Franchising

Franchising a Business

How to Solve Obesity Problems in India via Franchising

Franchising a Business

Opening Franchisee In Small Cities Could Help Brands, Read How