Sometimes, intimate surveillance is a good thing-especially when it comes to analyzing visitor activity on your e-commerce site. Where did they point? Why did they click? WebTrends Log Analyzer 5.0 ($499) has established itself as the industry standard for affordable Web site monitoring. With WebTrends' series of reports, you'll know exactly what works-and what doesn't-with visitors on your site. System requirements include Windows 95/98/00/NT, 128MB RAM and 100MB hard-drive space.