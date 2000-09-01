WebTrends Log Analyzer 5.0
Sometimes, intimate surveillance is a good thing-especially when it comes to analyzing visitor activity on your e-commerce site. Where did they point? Why did they click? WebTrends Log Analyzer 5.0 ($499) has established itself as the industry standard for affordable Web site monitoring. With WebTrends' series of reports, you'll know exactly what works-and what doesn't-with visitors on your site. System requirements include Windows 95/98/00/NT, 128MB RAM and 100MB hard-drive space.
J.W. Dysart, a software analyst and Internet business consultant, has written for more than 40 publications, including The New York Times and The Financial Times of London. He is also a columnist for our sister publication, Entrepreneur's Start-Ups.