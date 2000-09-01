Moving images with sound have a way of mesmerizing like no other medium. With the Media Creation Pro Bundle ($399) from RealNetworks, you can create "talkies" for your Web site. The software's most excellent feature: its ability to render an audio/video presentation for delivery over seven different modem speeds. The result is that every Web site visitor gets the best viewing experience possible. Recommended system requirements include 128MB RAM and as much processor and hard-drive space-the gigger, the better-as you can afford. (Director's chair not included.)