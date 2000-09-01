Motorola V8160 Internet Phone

Sadly, that magic chip implant that will forever fuse our brains with the Web still eludes. In the meantime, at least there's Motorola's V8160 Internet phone ($399-$599, depending on your carrier). With it, Net fanatics get to browse Web sites compatible with Phone.com's UP.Browser 3.1. Plus, you can do old-millennium things like talk on it. Key specs of the 3-ounce phone include: Dual mode 800 MHz digital CDMA/analog AMPS, backlit display and 24-key keypad.