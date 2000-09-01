Handspring Visor

Palm functionality on the cheap

September 1, 2000 1 min read

Some Palm Pilot users won't be happy until their handheld PC is sophisticated enough to launch a space shuttle. In the meantime, slightly less demanding users are doing just fine with the spunky Visor ($149) by Handspring. Developed by former Palm execs, the Visor is perfect for road warriors looking for an address book, date book, to-do list, memo pad, calculator, e-mail support, expense management and a world clock. Bonuses: Handspring's Web site offers links to dozens of additional Visor applications offered by third parties, and its Springboard expansion slot allows you to add a modem or keyboard. Key features include Windows or Mac-compatibility, Palm software, a HotSync USB Cradle, a stylus and Microsoft Outlook support for Windows users.

J.W. Dysart, a software analyst and Internet business consultant, has written for more than 40 publications, including The New York Times and The Financial Times of London. He is also a columnist for our sister publication, Entrepreneur's Start-Ups.