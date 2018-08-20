Free Webinar: Easy Tips for Analyzing Finance Data for Better Business Outcomes

Attend and learn what data do you need and what metrics you need to track for long-term and short-term success.

August 20, 2018 2 min read

When business owners are so laser-focused on doing what they do best—creating new products and finding customers—managing and mining finance data might be the last thing they want to do.

You know you have to, but where do you even begin? Thankfully, we have some answers.

Don’t miss this 60-minute webinar called, "Easy Tips for Analyzing Finance Data for Better Business Outcomes." Organized by SAP Concur and Entrepreneur, this webinar will aim to demystify the processes associated with analyzing finance data and the tools that will help you do it right.

Our expert speakers will discuss what reports you should be reviewing, what data do you need, what metrics you need to track for the long-term and short-term, and much more. Attend this webinar and learn how to:

Understand the financial statements you need as a business owner (projected budget, profit and loss statement, balance sheet, statement of cash flow, etc.).

Use the financial data to help you make better business decisions during the year.

Find the value of your time and price into products and services accordingly to increase profitability.

Analyze financial metrics to decide when to outsource work to scale faster.

Set up systems to review your finances regularly to track your progress toward your long-term and short-term goals.

This lively discussion will be hosted by certified financial planner Brittney Castro, founder and CEO of Financially Wise Women. Castro will curate this conversation making sense of financial data with Sandy Heit, owner of Heit CPA & Associates, as well as Jody Grunden, a certified public accountant and co-founder of the Summit CPA Group.

The "Easy Tips for Analyzing Finance Data for Better Business Outcomes" webinar will be held live on Thursday Sept. 13 at 12 p.m. ET | 9 a.m. PT.