For Getting Udacity its Decision Making Powers

As the CEO of this $1 billion premium digital learning institute, Makhijani has been weaving dreams for students across the world through its Nanodegree programs. During his tenure, the institute received its autonomous status and earned independent decision-making powers across geographies. Today, it has several international offices. “This resulted in over 200 per cent growth for 2017. International students are now more than half of Udacity’s overall student base,” adds Makhijani. Breaking away from conventional learning, Makhijani spearheaded tech-focused and futuristic Nanodegree programs for the university. “Our courses include self-driving car engineering, flying car engineering, and artificial intelligence engineering. We also help students get started on a path even if they don't have deep technology or engineering skills,” he informs.

This daring CEO also has the eye on the non-English speaking territories like Dubai, Berlin, Shanghai, etc. “We have a global network of mentors and coaches for the Nanodegree program students in these territories who answer their queries and review their projects in the language that they understand,” he asserts adding, “Currently, we have 27 programs running.”

The varsity has raised $163 million from Andreessen Horowitz, Drive Capital, and Alphabet's venture - capital arm Google Ventures.