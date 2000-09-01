Product: The Multi Worker

Is that an office in your pocket, or.
Here's one gadget even 007 could use. The Multi Worker from Magellan features a built-in scissors, stapler, pencil sharpener, tape measure, ballpoint pen, staple remover, carton opener and hole punch. You'll even find a minidrawer to hold paper clips, extra staples and rubber bands. For more information about the $16.85 Multi Worker tool, visit the company's Web site or call (800) 962-4943.

Home office expert Lisa Kanarek is the founder of HomeOfficeLife.com and the author of Organizing Your Home Office For Success (Blakely Press) and 101 Home Office Success Secrets (Career Press).

