The Legalities Of Your Web Site, Part 2

Creating a Web site? Don't get caught off guard-here are five more things to consider before signing a contract with a Web designer.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Copyrighted material. Have the developer agree in the contract to obtain permission to use any copyrighted material, such as music or photos, and warrant that all other work is original and doesn't infringe on the copyrights of others.

Hidden fees. Some developers offer low initial fees but raise their prices for updates. Address that early on in the contractual process or you could be at the developer's mercy. If the developer hosts the site, the monthly fee agreed to in the contract might include a certain number of updates or changes. Make sure the server hosting the site has enough bandwidth to carry expected traffic.

Who's the host? While it's common for designers to host the sites they develop, you may not want to keep your site on their server forever. It's important to negotiate separate contracts, one for developing and one for hosting. Make sure the hosting contract addresses price increases as well as the costs of updates and additional bandwidth.

Who's in control? Include a provision that the client controls all content on the Web site. Otherwise, for example, the developer could put in banner ads for XXX-rated Web sites.

Security. What security will the developer include to guard against hackers? Who will have access to your customers' credit card information? Is the site host free to sell customer names garnered from e-mail communications to other businesses? Any reputable service provider carries insurance, so ask for a provision indemnifying your business in case of security breaches.

Contact a lawyer who has experience in this area. Have the lawyer help you draw up the contract or modify the one offered by the developer. The better you plan in advance the more likely the relationship will be successful.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market