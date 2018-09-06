6 Entrepreneurial Ways for Teens to Make Money

Youth's carefree years are the best for exploring entrepreneurial possibilities and realities -- before adulthood raises the stakes.

During your teen years you have the most freedom you will ever have in your life. While lots of people will seek their first job at a fast food chain or local business, don’t let anything stop you from working for yourself. There are lots of ways you can make money, you just have to get creative. In this day and age, especially with the power and easy access of the internet, you can never be too young to start making money for yourself. There are many unique ways to make money as a teen.

Buying and re-selling.

You can find things to buy and resell anywhere, you just have to keep your eyes open. Check out local garage sales and thrift stores. Even check with your neighbors or friends to see if they have anything they want to sell, but don’t have the time to list themselves. Once you find a product you think you can sell for more than you bought, make sure to validate this by looking to see how much other people are selling your product for. There are marketplaces you can list your item on including eBay, Etsy, Facebook Marketplace, and many more.

If you’re just getting started, don’t worry too much about how much you make, the skills you’ll gain and lessons learned along the way are priceless. You will gain experience with market research, customer service, shipping and fulfillment, as well as numerous other business fundamentals.

Technical support.

As a teen, technology is probably innate to you. Most teens take for granted their technical skills that are highly valued by the older generations ahead of them.

There are many people in your local community that have technical issues and no access to a trusted resource who can help. Get the word out by posting in local online community groups such as Facebook or Craigslist. Consider volunteering some of your time and services with local groups and organizations. This is a great way to network, demonstrate your skills, and contribute to your community all at the same time.

Lots of people prefer someone to come help them in person instead of talking to a stranger over the phone. Don't worry too much if you can't solve every issue on the spot. If you are resourceful, patient, and persistent in finding a solution, and if you provide outstanding service and follow up, word of mouth will spread like wildfire.

Content creation.

Social media is now a bigger factor than ever in the buying process, especially to teens. Brands recognize this and are doing anything they can to jump on the latest trend, while helping to promote their company. As a teen you are surrounded by the culture these brands want to be a part of 24/7. You know what your friends are talking about, what’s hot, and what’s not. This type of insight and access is extremely valuable to brands.

Think about how a company could become cool in your friends’ eyes and help portray this vision to the brand, whether it is a social media post, or even a new product. Reaching out to a brand may sound intimidating but all it takes is a simple DM or email explaining your idea. You never know what their reaction will be and what doors it may open for you.

Bundle and sell.

Imagine someone is buying a new phone and they need a case, a screen protector, and a pair of headphones. Buying all of these can be time-consuming if purchased individually. Do the hard work for them. Make sure all of them are compatible and put them together at one easy price point. Whether you are selling a bundle online or to people in your local community, selling “convenience” can be easy, fun and lucrative.

The more creative you can get the better. Think about how you can improve any aspect of the purchasing experience whether buying groceries or a new TV.

Stock photography.

Think about how many times a day you have a few extra minutes with nothing to do. You can turn these snippets of time into money making opportunities, and all it takes is a phone with a camera. With stock photography you can get paid for taking pictures of anything. Pictures of virtually everything around you can sell, whether you are in a park or getting lunch with a friend, the options are endless. Put your unique spin on a situation, or look at something from a new creative angle.

There are many sites like Fotolia and Shutterstock where you can upload your photographs free of charge. If they sell, you’ll get a commission. The more images you upload, the more potential you have to make money.

Seasonal assistant.

People's lives are always busy, especially around the holidays. Simply provide a service that will give busy people some of their time back and it becomes a purchase that requires little convincing. Whether it is getting pumpkins ready to carve for Halloween, eggs ready to dye for Easter, or running to the mall to pick up that last Christmas gift there aren’t traditional services for these type of things. Get the word out in your community about how you can help, provide a good experience, and again word of mouth will take over.