Voice-Mail Hackers
What a relief that you won't miss a call even if you aren't at your desk every minute of the day. It's a relief as long as no one else is listening to those messages. Voice mail can be hacked by former employees, competitive companies or even mischief-makers. To avoid a similar crisis, examine your security measures. The Multi Messaging Educational Committee offers these suggestions:
- Base your voice-mail system in a room with controlled access. Change access passwords regularly, and only issue them to authorized personnel.
- Monitor system reports to identify bad-password disconnects, unused mailboxes and any odd after-hours system activity.
- Distribute voice-mail security policies to all employees.
- Require employees to change passwords periodically. They shouldn't use obvious passwords like their birthday, child's name or social security number.
- Never program your password into speed-dial keys on your phone, and never write down your password or give it to others.