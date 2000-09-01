Voice-Mail Hackers

As you listen to your voice messages, does it ever occur to you that someone else could be listening in? Check out the security hazards of voice mail.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

What a relief that you won't miss a call even if you aren't at your desk every minute of the day. It's a relief as long as no one else is listening to those messages. Voice mail can be hacked by former employees, competitive companies or even mischief-makers. To avoid a similar crisis, examine your security measures. The Multi Messaging Educational Committee offers these suggestions:

  • Base your voice-mail system in a room with controlled access. Change access passwords regularly, and only issue them to authorized personnel.
  • Monitor system reports to identify bad-password disconnects, unused mailboxes and any odd after-hours system activity.
  • Distribute voice-mail security policies to all employees.
  • Require employees to change passwords periodically. They shouldn't use obvious passwords like their birthday, child's name or social security number.
  • Never program your password into speed-dial keys on your phone, and never write down your password or give it to others.

